Five new Knights catch Paul Anderson’s attentive eye

England Knights head coach Paul Anderson says consistent club form has been central to five new players earning selection for his performance squad.

London Broncos duo Jordan Abdull – the former Hull FC and Hull KR stand-off – and Kent-born prop Rob Butler are called into the 37-strong group along with Hull front-row Josh Bowden, Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield Giants prop Olly Wilson.

Knights will face Jamaica on October 20 and Anderson said: “It’s important that we revise the Knights squad on the basis of 2019 form and it’s good that the guys now have the focus of the Jamaica game.

“All five new faces have earned their call-ups with their club performances in 2019.

“Harry and Oliver have moved quickly from the (England) Academy squad who did so well last winter to the Knights set-up and that’s exactly how we want our pathways to work.

“There’s so much exciting young talent in the domestic game and I’m looking forward to working with this group.”

Castleford Tigers second-row Mike McMeekan and Wigan Warriors’ Joe Greenwood – who have both previously been in England’s senior squad – are drafted in while 19 players who featured on the tour of Papua New Guinea are retained.

Those left out from the squad initially selected in March are Huddersfield duo Adam O’Brien and Ollie Roberts, Castleford back-row Oliver Holmes, Hull back-row Dean Hadley and Warrington back-row Harvey Livett who is on loan at KR.

Knights squad: Foster, McMeeken, Minikin (all Castleford), Whitley (Catalans), English, Leeming, McIntosh, Wilson (all Huddersfield), Atkin, Mulhern (both Hull KR), Bowden, Matongo (both Hull FC), Handley, Newman, Oledzki, Smith, Sutcliffe, Walker (all Leeds), Abdull, Butler (both London), Evalds, Jones (both Salford), Ashworth, Lees, Richardson (all St Helens), Batchelor (Wakefield), King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Walker (all Warrington), Bullock, Davies, Greenwood, Marshall, Manfredi, Powell (all Wigan).