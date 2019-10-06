Five Yorkshire-based players named in England's Nines squad.

Players from Castleford Tigers, Hull, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity have been named in England's squad for the World Cup Nines tournament in Sydney later this month.

The Betfred Super League-based players will fly to Australia next Saturday morning to begin preparations for the tournament at Bankwest Stadium on October 18 and 19.

England’s men have been drawn in a qualifying group with Wales, France and Lebanon, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals.

England women, whose squad was named in August, will be in action at the same time and venue in a tournament with Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, the top two going straight to the final.

The 10 Super League players are drawn from from eight clubs.

Castleford Tigers' Jake Trueman and Liam Watts have been selected alongside Hull's Jake Connor, Giants' Jermaine McGillvary, Ash Handley of Leeds and Wakefield's Reece Lyne.

Others in the squad are Wigan Warriors' George Williams, Warrington Wolves' Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes and Sam Tomkins of Catalans Dragons.

Former Rhinos winger Ryan Hall, now at Sydney Roosters, is one of five NRL-based players in the men's squad, alongside captain James Graham, his St George-Illawarra teammate Gareth Widdop, who will join Warrington next season, ex-Bradford Bulls forward Elliott Whitehead and Ryan Sutton of Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs' prop Tom Burgess, another former Bradford player.

Trueman, Widdop, Whitehead, Hall, Burgess, Clark, Hughes, McGillvary and Williams have also been selected for Great Britain southern hemisphere tour which begins later this month.

Handley, Watts and Lyne have been placed on stand-by for Great Britain, along with Sam Tomkins.

The full 24-man Great Britain touring party will be announced on Monday, October 14, after the Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

A number of other players, including Canberra's John Bateman and Josh Hodgson - the Yorkshiremen who played alongside Whitehead in Sunday's NRL Grand Final defeat by Sydney Roosters - and Warrington stand-off Blake Austin, were not considered for the Nines because of injury, but are expected to be available for the Great Britain tour.

England men's squad for Downer World Cup Nines is James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons, captain), Tom Burgess (South Sydney), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Jake Connor (Hull FC), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), George Williams (Wigan Warriors).