Former Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity forward Craig Huby confirms injury-enforced retirement

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers prop Craig Huby has confirmed his enforced early retirement.

The 33-year-old parted company from Trinity in July after a shoulder injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Craig Huby during his spell with Huddersfield Giants. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Huby needed to wait to see how he recovered from surgery to decide whether he could carry on playing again in 2020.

However, he annonunced on Twitter yesterday that that would not occur.

“Well, the time has come to end my rugby career,” wrote the front-row, who made his debut for hometown Castleford Tigers at West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos in 2003.

“After taking the specialist’s advice on my shoulder injury I won’t be playing any more.

Craig Huby sporting hometown club Cas colours. PIC: Allan McKenzie/AMGP

“It’s been a great journey and I want to thank everyone who has helped along the way!

“It doesn’t seem like two minutes since my debut at Headingley!”

Huby played almost 200 games for Castleford, including the 2014 Challenge Cup final, before joining Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2015 campaign.

He signed a four-year deal with Huddersfield but left after only two and moved to Wakefield where he enjoyed a return to some of his best football.

However, Huby – a skilful ball-handling forward who was unlucky never to represent England – dislocated a shoulder in his first game of the new season against St Helens in February and never fully recovered.