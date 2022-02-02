Former Hull rivals George Lawler and Lee Radford working hard to improve Castleford Tigers

Settling in: George Lawler has swapped Hull KR for Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

THERE was a time when George Lawler and Lee Radford were on opposite sides of the rugby league divide in Hull but now they are united in helping Castleford Tigers become a Betfred Super League force.

Prop Lawler made more than 100 appearances for Hull KR, mostly of which were while Radford was in charge of their fiercest rivals Hull FC.

But having joined Castleford on a two-year deal, he is now working under the coach who starts his own Tigers career in earnest when Super League gets underway next week.

“Yes, we were across the river,” recalled Lawler, who also finds himself alongside five former Hull players in Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Joe Westerman, Liam Watts and Jordan Turner.

“But it’s not been too bad actually; there hasn’t been any snide comments or anything!

“Radders’ has been good. He’s a really knowledgeable coach and he gets everyone onside.

“It’s been really enjoyable since I joined up. At first, it’s like being a new kid at school working out where to sit and everything.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 19/01/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Castleford Media Day 2022 - The Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Castleford, England - Lee Radford.

“But the boys have been great. And now we just want to get started against Salford next Friday.”

Although not the biggest of front-rows, with his tireless work ethic, fierce defence and ball-handling skills, Lawler has fashioned a reputation as one of the most reliable in the competition.

He takes on the No 10 jersey vacated by retired Tigers legend Grant Millington and the England Knights ace conceded: “It’s a big number for the club. I’m honoured to wear it. Hopefully I can do the shirt proud. Cas’ are a good attacking team and I want to fit into that mould.”

With a new coach and eight recruits, there is hope Castleford could mount a challenge to reach only a second ever Grand Final.