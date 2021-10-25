Former Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott unveiled at Featherstone Rovers

The Championship club announced on Friday that James Webster - who had helped them win the 1895 Cup at Wembley and reach the Million Pound Game against Toulouse Olympique - had left his role.
McDermott, 51, has not held a head coach role since Toronto Wolfpack's demise last summer and had been working in an advisory capacity with Oldham after joining them in July.
The former Bradford Bulls prop won four Grand Finals as Leeds chief and will now be tasked with trying to get Featherstone into the elite having lost the promotion decider twice in the last three years.