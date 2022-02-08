Former Man of Steel Rangi Chase sees drug ban reduced after becoming first athlete to attend UKAD-approved programme

Ban: Former Castleford and Doncaster player Rangi Chase has served a second drugs ban. Picture: Marie Coley

Former Man of Steel Rangi Chase has been handed a one-month ban by UK Anti-Doping after a failed drug test, but remains free to play with the suspension already having been served.

Former Castleford Tigers half-back Chase returned adverse findings for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine during a routine test at a league game between his club Rochdale Hornets and Barrow Raiders in September 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being notified by UKAD of a provisional suspension following the results, Chase acknowledged he had taken cocaine and explained that this had occurred out of competition, in a private social setting.

Following a subsequently charge, which Chase admitted on December 15, it was established the cocaine was taken out of competition on a date prior to the match and the player indicated he had completed a five-day residential treatment programme.

Former England international Chase - who was named the Man of Steel during 2011 when playing for Tigers - previously served a two-year ban from 2017.

UKAD said the time spent provisionally suspended since October 19 had been taken into account and so Chase’s ban was now deemed served.

“Mr Chase is the first athlete to complete a Substance of Abuse treatment programme approved by UKAD, which allowed his ban to be reduced to one month,” UKAD acting chief executive Pat Myhill said.

“This programme requires athletes to address their historical and current issues with substance use through focused educational and therapeutic sessions.

“The programme helps athletes to recognise the dangers of substance misuse and identify where to turn to for support in the future, should they need to do so. It is encouraging that Mr Chase took up the opportunity to engage with a treatment programme in this case.”

“In line with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, we are placing a greater emphasis on the health and wellbeing of athletes to assist them with getting the help they may need.