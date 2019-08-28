Freescoring Fijian flyer Ratu Naulago to miss Hull’s foray into Huddersfield Giants’ den with ‘minor knock’

HULL FC will be without in-form winger Ratu Naulago for Friday’s battle against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Giants.

The Fijian has been a revelation this term since switching codes and joining from the British Army.

Hull FC's Jack Logan could get the nod from coach Lee Radford to tackle Huddersfield Giants on Friday. PIC: Dave Howarth/PA Wire

Naulago has scored 15 tries in his 21 appearances so far with his pace, power and defensive strength establishing him as the find of the season.

However, the club say he has a “minor knock” which now sidelines him and his place in the 19-man squad will be taken by Jack Logan, the 23 year-old who has not played since the Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers in May.

The only other change to the squad that lost so poorly against Salford Red Devils sees 20-year-old centre Kieran Buchanan come in for prop Jack Brown.

That said, Sika Manu, the former Tonga captain who was in the 19 for Salford but did not feature owing to a calf strain, is expected to resume.

Castleford Tigers forward Liam Watts is fit and ready to face St Helens. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Hull – in fourth but with Salford and Castleford chasing hard – remain without Mark Minichiello and Albert Kelly.

Giants could give a debut to Chester Butler, the second-row who recently joined on loan from Halifax ahead of a permanent move to Huddersfield in 2020.

He is named in the 19-man squad for the first time, prop Paul Clough is included after a broken hand and Jon Luke Kirby was a late addition.

Castleford Tigers are boosted by the return of prop Liam Watts for Friday’s trip to leaders St Helens while Newcastle’s Kingston Park will replace Workington as the venue for three men’s games at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

A planned 8,000-capacity stadium in Cumbria was originally chosen as a host venue before Allerdale Borough Council deemed the stadium unsuitable.