Hosts Bulldogs confirmed this afternoon (Christmas Eve) the traditional pre-season opener will not go ahead after players at both clubs tested positive for Covid.
The game traditionally attracts a bumper crowd, providing a valuable winter cash injection for the West Yorkshire rivals.
Batley said on their website: "We regret to announce that due to a number of Covid cases at both clubs, the Boxing Day Heavy Woollen Derby has to be cancelled.
"Details of refunds for tickets purchased will follow."
Rams added: "The club office will be open on January 3 for paper ticket refunds.
"Internet tickets to be refunded by Batley."