There will be no Boxing Day rugby at Mount Pleasant this year. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.

Hosts Bulldogs confirmed this afternoon (Christmas Eve) the traditional pre-season opener will not go ahead after players at both clubs tested positive for Covid.

The game traditionally attracts a bumper crowd, providing a valuable winter cash injection for the West Yorkshire rivals.

Batley said on their website: "We regret to announce that due to a number of Covid cases at both clubs, the Boxing Day Heavy Woollen Derby has to be cancelled.

"Details of refunds for tickets purchased will follow."

Rams added: "The club office will be open on January 3 for paper ticket refunds.