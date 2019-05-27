Gareth Ellis column: We’re all behind wishing Jansin Turgut a speedy recovery

IT is obviously horrible to see what has happened to Jansin Turgut with that fall in Ibiza but great to hear that he is now making progress.

I know him from our time together at Hull FC; he is well-liked and had been around the club for almost as long as I’ve been here.

Not long after I arrived, he was captain of England Academy so he was obviously a very bright prospect.

I played quite a few games alongside him; he was a real powerful, athletic player, a stand-out coming through the system.

But towards the back end of his Hull career you could almost sense that he probably needed to move on to further his career.

He’d had a few cracks at it here but not quite been able to take himself to that next level.

From what I hear, though, he was doing all right at Salford and making inroads, playing regular rugby – which is what he needed – so, for it to slip away from him again like it did was unfortunate.

It probably derailed his career at that stage. He was a real likeable, social lad at Hull and particularly hooked onto some of the overseas players, which I see he was also like at Salford living with Jackson Hastings over there.

He was always really talented and one of those I looked at and thought: ‘There’s more to come from Jansin yet.’

He’s sustained some horrific injuries and I imagine potentially life-changing injuries when you read about the extent of them.

But it’s positive news coming out that he’s been moved to a different hospital and the doctors are no longer worried about his life but more his recovery.

It’s really pleasing. I bumped into his dad at Magic Weekend on Saturday and he was obviously a nervous wreck as he’s not able to go over there himself due to his own medical complications that he is dealing with.

I know Jansin is really close to his dad as well so it will be a hard time for him not to be next to his son. But, in times of need, the rugby league community really pulls together to help and that’s shown again.

It is going to be a lengthy process both in what will happen over in Ibiza and then, hopefully, getting him back home close to his family, friends where he can get the help and support when he gets back in that recovery mode and getting his life back on track.

I do not know what the extent of his injuries are in terms of affecting his career going forward but I suppose that will be the least of his and his family’s worries.

All that matters now is he makes a healthy recovery and he gets his life back to a place where he can start to rebuild things and we’re all behind him.

As for our loss in Liverpool, it was another really disappointing, embarrassing performance (55-2 against Huddersfield).

We’ve tossed up four of those this year and it is really hard to put your finger on why; knowing you can be so good at times but yet so bad at others. I’ve never played in or really experienced a team of that nature where it’s such a contrast between your best and worst.

I’ve played in some good teams and some bad but never in a team that can be so good yet so bad.

That’s what’s a real puzzle for the coaching staff and a real tough one for them to try and work out and pinpoint what manifests and at what points in the week – or in the game or in the build-up – to constitute a performance like Saturday.

It is going to be difficult for us to achieve anything knowing that sort of performance can be tossed up at any given time.