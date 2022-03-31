Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 20/03/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 6 - Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants - MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England - Joe Greenwood.

The former St Helens and Gold Coast Titans man joined Giants from Wigan on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 campaign.

A regular substitute, he has been in impressive form during Huddersfield’s solid start to the season, but revealed no decision has been made on where he will be playing next year.

“I don’t know what I’m doing yet,” said the 28-year-old, who had a spell on loan at Leeds Rhinos in 2020 without playing a game.

Ian Watson. Hudderfield Giants v Castleford Tigers. BetFred SuperLeague. John Smiths Stadium. 12 March 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“There’s a few options, but I’m happy where I am playing under Watto [Giants coach Ian Watson].

“I get along with the coaches and Watto gets the best out of me.

“I know what I need to do for him and he knows me as a person as well, so hopefully we can sort something out.”

Greenwood’s desire to stay reflects the optimistic mood in Huddersfield’s camp ahead of tonight’s home game against last year’s league leaders Catalans Dragons, when Theo Fages and Jack Cogger could return from injury.

Giants, who finished ninth in 2021, began Super League round seven in fourth spot on the table, just two points behind the leaders and face a Challenge Cup quarter-final against visitors Hull FC in eight days’ time.

“There were a lot of obstacles last year on the park, on the training field and away from the game as well,” recalled Greenwood.

“This year it feels like we have a really tight-knit group. and we’re all close friends.