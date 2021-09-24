Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven: Coach Simon Grix confident Panthers will bounce back in Championship play-off clash

COACH: Halifax Panthers' Simon Grix. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald.

He was nominated for Coach of the Year earlier this week after guiding the West Yorkshire club to third place.

But Grix is hoping they can shrug off a recent dip in form to push on and reach the play-offs semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax have lost four of their last five games, including Sunday’s 12-10 home defeat against fellow top-six side Batley Bulldogs.

In contrast, since being promoted from League 1, Whitehaven have impressively won ten of their last 12 games to leapfrog London Broncos into the last play-off spot on the final day.

Along the way, they won 36-22 at play-off rivals Bradford Bulls on Sunday having also beaten Halifax 19-6 in Cumbria the previous week.

But Grix insisted: “We’re pretty confident and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be.

“Clearly, Whitehaven are the form team in terms of wins and losses but we played them a couple of weeks ago so we know what’s coming.

LAST HURRAH: For Halifax's Scott Grix. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

“No team is going to change much in two weeks at this time of the season. We didn’t really give a good account of ourselves last time and we were disappointed.

“But last week, against Batley, it was a real tough, physical, play-off style game that went down to the end. I don’t think Batley will think I’m doing them any disservice by saying it could have gone either way. If we’d been hammered by Batley I might have got a bit worried going into this.

“But we weren’t. We just couldn’t get over the line when we had a chance and that’s the lesson for us; you don’t get many chances at this time of the season and you have to take them in play-offs.

“To be third past the post in the regular season is something we can be really proud of.

“Hopefully we can push on further now.”