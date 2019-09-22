Head coach Ryan Carr 'super proud' as Featherstone Rovers march on in Championship play-offs with victory over York City Knights

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS head coach Ryan expressed his pride after watching his side book their spot in the Betfred Championship Preliminary Final.

Rovers won 30-4 at York City Knights yesterday afternoon to set up a clash with the loser of tonight's semi-final between Toulouse Olympique and Toronto Wolfpack.

It was the Knights' heaviest defeat on home soil this term as Rovers restricted the hosts to two penalty goals while crossing for five tries of their own.

"It feels really good to get to the final three," said Carr.

"From where we started back in January and February, no one would have given us a chance.

"So I am super proud of the playing group to get to this point and we will go again next week."

Connor Robinson opened the scoring with the first of his two penalty goals, adding his second midway through the first period.

Makahesi Makatoa claimed the first try of the contest before Dane Chisholm added the conversion and a penalty goal to make it 8-4 at the interval.

James Harrison gave the visitors some breathing space when he stepped past Matty Marsh to extend the lead.

And the buoyant away support started to believe it was going to be their day when Brad Day barged his way over minutes later.

The contest was still in the balance but any fears of a York comeback were quelled when Jack Johnson pocketed a cross-field kick and burst 90 metres to score his first Rovers try in exceptional style.

Jack Render rounded off a wonderful afternoon for Featherstone as he dived over in the corner with minutes remaining.

"They weren't going to go away, and we knew that," said Carr.

"We have played them four times now and they are a strong opposition.

"We just wanted to stay ruthless to the plan and the boys did that in the second half.

"And to keep them to no tries is just something special. It was a real focus we had today."