Home-town hero Craig Hall delighted with new Hull KR contract

IN-FORM Craig Hall wants to finish his career at Hull KR after agreeing a new deal.

The versatile back, 31, has signed a contract extension until the end of 2020.

Hall, an elegant runner and such a creative threat, has been attracting plenty of interest in his second spell with his home-town club having initially rejoined from Leigh Centurions last summer.

He was prolific at winger then but has starred at full-back during Adam Quinlan’s injury this term and switched to centre when he returned in the Robins’ 16-14 win over Warrington on Saturday.

Former Hull FC player Hall – whose first KR spell was from 2011 to 2014 before joining Wakefield Trinity – is ever-present with 10 tries in 20 appearances this term.

“It’s been good to get it done and it’s another 12 months at the club which I’m happy about,” said Hall, who has also captained Toronto Wolfpack.

“I want to keep doing what I’m doing, whatever I can to keep playing for this brilliant club.

“It’s great for me to play in front of this crowd for another year and, hopefully, it’ll be a few more years to come yet.

“We have a bit of a joke here that me and Drinky (Josh Drinkwater) have played every minute of every game so far this year so I don’t think age matters really...

“The fans have been great since I came back and great when I left; some probably didn’t want me to leave.”

Robins coach Tony Smith hailed his side as they secured only their second win in eight league outings.

“I thought it was a terrific effort across the board; we dug in and found a way and I’m pleased for them,” he said.