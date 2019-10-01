How Featherstone Rovers fans can get to the Championship Grand Final in Toronto

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS fans have been frantically scouring the internet in search of the best way to get across the Atlantic for Saturday's Championship Grand Final against Toronto Wolfpack.

Rovers booked their place in the promotion play-off with a stunning victory against Toulouse on Sunday evening.

Supporters turned out in force in the south of France and many will have been quick to sort travel arrangements to Canada.

And The Yorkshire Post has been searching for the best ways to get Toronto, what else there is to do in the city and how fans at home can watch the game.

Flights

Direct flights, leaving Friday and returning on Monday, from Manchester to Toronto are currently available at £640 with one stop in Dublin scheduled for the return trip.

Featherstone Rovers fans at York City Knights. PIC: Dec Hayes/Featherstone Rovers.

Cheaper flights can be purchased from Gatwick airport for just under £500. Both legs of the journey are direct.

The majority of flights will go to Toronto Pearson International Airport which is just under 20km away from Toronto Wolfpack's Lamport Stadium.

Hotels and Accommodation

Hotel prices in the city centre range from £48 to £466 per person, per night.

For example, if you wanted to splash the cash you could stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or to do the trip on a budget rooms at the Minas Guest House are available for under £50.

Competitive prices for accommodation can be found on Trivago.

What else is there to do?

For fans spending more than a couple of days in the city there is plenty to take in ahead of, or after, Featherstone's crunch fixture.

The CN Tower is an iconic landmark located in the heart of Toronto with a revolving restaurant at the top.

There is also the Royal Ontario Museum with a range of cultural and natural exhibits and the Casa Loma, which is a stately castle with seasonal gardens.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is located in the centre of Toronto while Toronto Zoo is approximately a 30-minute drive from the centre.

For more sport, Toronto Maple Leafs are in action against the Montreal Canadiens at 7pm on Saturday. Featherstone's clash with the Wolfpack kicks off at 2.30pm local time.

Do I need a visa?

British Citizens don’t usually need a visa to visit Canada for a short period but you will need to get an Electronic Travel Authorisation before you travel.

You will require an ETA to board your flight. For more information visit the Canada government website.

How to watch the game at home

Featherstone Rovers are hoping - weather permitting - to put a big screen on the pitch at the LD Nutrition Stadium for fans who are unable to travel.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports from 7pm with kick off scheduled for 7.30pm.