How Hull FC’s Darnell McIntosh and Hull KR’s Sam Wood ended up in the same house after moving from Huddersfield Giants

Friendly rivals: Hull FC's Darnell McIntosh is sharing a house with ex-Huddersfield Giants team-mate Sam Wood - who plays for Hull KR. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

However, that is the case now ahead of the 2022 season after Hull’s new signing Darnell McIntosh revealed he is living with Robins recruit Sam Wood after they both switched from Huddersfield Giants.

“Yes, I’ve got a Hull KR roomy,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“Sam’s moved in with me and we’re sharing a house here.

Derby dilemma: Hull KR's Sam Wood and FC's Darnell McIntosh are housemates - but how will they fare on Hull derby days? Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“That will be fun come derby days!

“We came up through the system together at Huddersfield so we know each other well.

“It wasn’t planned that we’d do this but we ended up leaving at the same time and both going to a Hull team at the same time.

“It’s worked out well.”

Winger McIntosh, who scored 46 tries in 98 games for hometown Huddersfield, admits it has helped the transition.

Many players who join Hull clubs from the West Yorkshire area make the daily commute but the 24-year-old was keen to move across.

“You don’t know what to expect,” conceded McIntosh.

“I didn’t really know many players personally before moving over so it was like a blind lead but I’ve fallen lucky with the area I’m in and I am enjoying it.

“The city is great and the people around here live and breathe rugby league.

“It’s obvious how much the club means to them.

“I just want to play my part for them and hopefully help them to some success.”

McIntosh, of course, is also on his way back from a serious injury.

He has not played for six months having torn his Achilles – ironically against Hull – in June, essentially ending his Giants career given he had already agreed to switch Super League clubs at the end of the season.

It has been a frustrating time for one of the competition’s leading widemen but he is now well on the road to recovery and looking forward to making his mark with the Airlie Birds.

“It’s really good,” said McIntosh, who signed a three year deal with the Black and Whites.

“I’ve been progressing just trying to get back to what I was with my speed.

“Things are coming back. It was a little bit daunting at first when you started running again as it was a pretty big injury.

“But it’s started to come back now and I am just getting more and more excited about it.”

McIntosh hopes to be back in full training after the Christmas break and has targeted one of the pre-season games for his potential return. But he added: “I’ll definitely be back for the start of the season (at Wakefield Trinity on February 13).

“Obviously, I didn’t get to leave Huddersfield on the note I wanted.

“I wanted to finish the season off, play for the club and for my mates, but it just wasn’t meant to him. I couldn’t do anything.

“But I’d signed for Hull by that point so I knew it would be all about getting my recovery right ready to go with a new club and new team.

“I’ve come through it well. It’s in the past now and I’m excited for the future.”

McIntosh, who can also operate at full-back, will be looking to make a starting wing slot his own with Bureta Faraimo and Mahe Fonua having moved on to Castleford Tigers.

He was selected for England Knights earlier this year before injury struck and has settled well at his new club where Giants legend Brett Hodgson is head coach.

“It’s the first time I’ve made a move,” added McIntosh.

“You get players who move around a bit but this is my first time and I’ve not experienced many different environments apart from the one I was used to growing up. So it was a little bit daunting. I was always excited but the first few days after I’d moved over and before I got into pre-season there were those nerves.

“They got swept aside pretty quickly, though.

“They are a great bunch of lads here and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to make me feel welcome.

“They’ve been great with the injury, too, in helping me get back to what I know I can be.”

McIntosh has claimed the No 5 jersey at Hull but expects Adam Swift to play on the left meaning he could be on the right outside centre Carlos Tuimavave.

“Los is a great guy and I’ve played against him many times,” he said. “He’s a handful, he’s skilful, he’s a seriously dangerous player. I’ve played outside some pretty impressive people and athletes and I’d have to put him right up there.