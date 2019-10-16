How Hull KR are looking to get players playing again with help from Dewsbury Rams

Hull KR have linked with Dewsbury Rams on dual-registration terms for 2020 as they seek to rid the sport’s problematic issue of fit players being unable to play.

Dewsbur Rams' Alex Brown (PIC: Ash Allen/SWpix.com)

The Betfred Championship side will work closely with the club across the year and help to develop players on the brink of first-team selection, in both directions.

Hull KR CEO Mike Smith said: “I would like to thank Dewsbury for their assistance in making this partnership happen so swiftly.

“Special thanks to (Dewsbury chairman) Mark Sawyer, who I have dealt with before, and (head coach) Lee Greenwood for their vision and support.

“The partnership has the backing of everyone at Hull College Craven Park and we look forward to maximising the potential in the coming months. This was an easy decision for Hull Kingston Rovers.”

Adding dual-registration to the return of the clubs’ reserves structure and the relaunch of the Academy system means that Hull KR’s players have more opportunities at their disposal than ever before.

Head of youth John Bastian added: “Aside from the first-team squad, dual-registration to the Championship is the next step for our players in terms of intensity.

“We have under-16s, under-18s and reserve teams in place too. And now, to dual-reg out to Dewsbury Rams, will be great for the players and it will work well for both clubs.

“Rugby league’s Achilles’ heel across the years has been having players that cannot get a game anywhere, with nowhere to play.

“There have been too many players over the last five or six years that have been missing out on playing regularly if fit and able.

“That holds back their development and progress, as nothing compares to game-day for these players.

“Those that do go out to Dewsbury Rams will see it as a step up from our reserve grade, and significant for their progress. Our players have to take it seriously as the Championship division takes no prisoners.

“I am sure that Dewsbury will be competitive next year, and Lee Greenwood is building himself a good portfolio as a coach.

“Any player that does go out on dual-reg will need to impress him to show that they are capable of the Championship and ready to then go onto Super League. I for one am excited to be part of this partnership with the Rams.”