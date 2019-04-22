Huddersfield Giants 24 London Broncos 19: Two-try Jermaine McGillvary helps Huddersfield survive for crucial win

DESPERATE Huddersfield Giants held on for a dramatic win after coming from behind three times to beat bottom-placed London Broncos.

England winger Jermanine McGillavry’s second try in the 77th minute ended the visitors’ hopes who had gone 19-18 ahead with Morgan Smith’s drop-goal five minutes before.

Still, there was more drama to come as London - hoping to end a five-game losing run - saw Alex Walker touch down a kick between the posts with the final play only for officials to rule it out.

Furious Broncos players were adamant the full-back had scored but the decision meant Huddersfield’s remarkable record against London continued - this was an 18th straight win - although it was far from pretty.

Slow-starting Giants, looking to responded after a loss at were 8-0 behind in as many minutes after London’s Jay Pitts swatted off some woeful defence to score, Kieran Dixon converting and then adding a penalty.

However, they got their act together and created back-to-back tries to move 12-8 ahead in the 26th minute.

First, Alex Mellor - one of four changes in the Giants 17 - got over after slick hands from Ukuma Ta’ai and Oliver Russell.

Then, in the restart set, a wonderful shift to the left saw winger Innes Senior race clear from his own half with Scott Grix supporting on his inside to score.

Russell improved both and his side started the second period strongly, too, only to see Grix throw an intercept pass that saw London winger Rhys Williams scorch in from 80m.

Dixon converted but the ex-Hull KR winger then swiftly erred himself, spilling a high kick to gift position for Huddersfield to regain the lead once more.

McGillvary did the damage as they moved it wide right direct from the 20m scrum in the 51st minute, Russell impressively adding the extras from the touchline.

Still, the visitors would not lie down and, after McGillvary failed to mop up a loose London pass, on-loan St Helens centre Ryan Morgan benefitted from more lax defence to get over in the 68th minute.

Dixon, however, could not convert this time so the game was left level 18-18.

Huddersfield’s Russell was set for a drop goal attempt on the last tackle but, instead, saw Kruise Leeming feed Suaia Matagi who was held up.

It looked to be costly when - after a long hold-up as Jordan Turner was stretchered off following a head knock - Morgan Smith’s 72nd minute drop goal put London in front for a third time.

However, Huddersfield edged it when Leeming bravely opted to go wide on the last tackle for McGillvary to dive over and Russell, again, impressively convert.

Huddersfield Giants: Grix; McGillvary, Turner, Jake Wardle, I Senior; Russell, Frawley; Clough, O’Brien, Matagi, Joe Wardle, Mellor, Lawrence. Substitutes: Leeming, Murphy, English, Ta’ai.

London Broncos: Walker; Dixon, Morgan, Fleming, Williams; Smith, Cunningham; Butler, Pelissier, Battye, Piits, Gee, Yates. Substitutes: Ioane, Richards, Adebiyi, Davies.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Leigh)