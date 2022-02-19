Huddersfield Giants 26 Hull KR 12

Luke Yates scores Giants' second try. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 26-12 final scoreline was closer than appeared likely for three-quarters of the game as Giants cruised into a 20-0 lead.

Three tries in 13 minutes either side of the interval seemed to have put the Robins out of the game, but Giants eased off and Hull KR caused them some nervous moments in the final 20 minutes, through the hosts already had enough credit in the bank.

It was a solid rather than spectacular effort by Huddersfield, who defended solidly for the most part and took their chances in good style.

Hull KR, now without a win after two rounds, lacked intensity in defence at times and when they did get into good field position, they tended to waste it through an unforced knock-on or forward pass.

They only got going when they chanced their arm in the final quarter, scoring two tries.

Giants pressed for 18 minutes before scoring the opening try, through Chris McQueen who pounced to touch down after Leroy Cujoe had batted back Theo Fages’ high kick.

Oliver Russell, who had missed with a penalty attempt in the opening moments, could not convert, but did add the extras to Huddersfield’s second try, eight minutes before the interval.

Captain Luke Yates scored it, powering between Tom Garratt and Greg Richards from acting-half Danny Levi’s short pass close to the line.

That came from a goal line drop out after Ryan Hall had just managed to get to the ball ahead of an on-rushing Ricky Leutele.

Giants struck again, four minutes later when Josh Jones took a pass from Tui Lolohea, dummied towards winger Innes Senior and skipped p[ast Will Dagger for a well-taken try which Russell improved.

KR only threatened once in the first half, when Kane Linnett almost found a gap, but was brought down by a terrific tackle from Fages.

The Robins clearly needed to score first in the second half, but conceded for the fourth time just five minutes in when Lolohea stabbed a kick behind the line and Jermaine McGillvary reacted quickly to get the ball down.

The visitors finally got on the scoreboard with 21 minutes left when Brad Takakarangi ran on to a clever low kick by Jordan Abdull, who also tagged on the goal.

That gave Hull KR some belief and they were close to another try when Hall forced his way to the line from Takairangi’s pass, but he was barged into touch by a posse of defenders, led by McGillvary; then Korbin Sims got over the whitewash and was held up

Eventually, Mikey Lewis hacked on a loose ball three times and touched down for a try which Abdull improved.

That cut the gap to eight points with six minutes left, but McQueen stretched over to score his second try on the final play of the game and Tui Lolohea goaled after the hooter.

Rovers suffered a late blow when Matty Storton was ruled out, after being named at loose-forward on the teamsheet.