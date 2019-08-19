Huddersfield Giants’ attacking problems leave Simon Woolford frustrated

COACH Simon Woolford felt Huddersfield Giants’ attack in their 24-0 defeat by Castleford Tigers was not so much poor as non-existent.

Giants have failed to score in two successive home games and reflecting on their latest loss, Woolford pulled no punches.

He admitted: “Defensively we tried hard, but our problems were with the footy.

“In the first set of the game we rolled the ball into touch and that was pretty much the story of the game as far as our attack was concerned.

“There was no sustained pressure. Anything we threw at them, we had no purpose with it and we didn’t really ask any questions of Cas with the ball. At times it looked like we didn’t have an attack and that’s the disappointing thing.”

Woolford added: “At 4-0 at half-time, from a scoreboard point of view we were in the game, but from an attacking point of view we didn’t offer anything.

“I don’t know how many times in the second half we dropped the ball, but we had no fluency. We had guys making things up and it went from bad to worse.

“The nil was far more disappointing than the 24 points we had put on us, for sure.”

Giants remain 10th in Super League, but now only points difference separates them from bottom club London Broncos.

“Obviously it is a concern for all of us,” conceded the coach. “We are working hard enough, but we need a way to transfer what we do at training into a game.”

Castleford are sixth in the table, outside the play-offs zone on for and against, but only two points behind second-placed Warrington Wolves.

“It was an important game for us,” coach Daryl Powell said of yesterday’s win. “We needed to win and to play well. I thought there were some really good elements of our performance and some things we need to be better at.

“We are scratching at the surface of how good we can be. We have got some important players missing at the moment, but the boys who are in there are doing a pretty good job.”