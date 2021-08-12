Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson says his side need to be "ready" for his Salford return

Watson memorably helped his home city reach the 2019 Grand Final and then took them to Wembley last year before controversially leaving for Huddersfield.

But when the clubs met at John Smith’s Stadium in June, struggling Salford picked up only their second win of the season with a 9-8 success despite playing most of the game with just 12 men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giants were in all sorts of problems then but are now hoping for a fourth successive victory with in-form prop Luke Yates and Great Britain second-row Josh Jones also making their first returns to Salford tomorrow night.

Watson said: “I am looking forward to it.

“Jonesy's going back for the first time, too, in what’s his 250th game and Yatesy as well.

“I had some great memories at Salford, some great times but I've moved on and want to make sure we win.

“It (still) hurts what happened last time. The first game when you play where you come from, you want to get the win.

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson (SWPIX)

“We were probably under-done. We had a lot of Covid to deal with and Salford were great that day, stuck to the plan and deserved the win.

“We have to make sure we’re ready and we deserve it.”

Giants welcome back Australian stand-off Jack Cogger from injury and former NRL centre Ricky Leutele is also back in the reckoning.

Cogger replaces Olly Russell (head), the young half-back who has worked well with 18-year-old Will Pryce to help turn things around recently.

Watson said: “We’ve missed them but the young lads over these last three games, we’ve not missed them too much in results.

“What they bring in terms of skills and experience, though, it’ll be good to bring them back.

“My decision has been made easier with Olly’s concussion.

“He won’t be available which made that decision nice and easy as it would have been a tough call to leave him out the way he’s been playing.”

Meanwhile, there has been reports of NRL interest in Pryce, the teenage stand-off and son of former Great Britain star Leon Pryce, who has scored three tries since debuting last month.