Huddersfield Giants capture Brisbane Broncos hooker Danny Levi

Levi, 25, has more than 100 appearances in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane and represented New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup.

He moves to West Yorkshire on a two-year deal and will operate alongside Adam O'Brien.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi fills the void left by the departure of Australian rake Nathan Peats who impressed after finishing the season at John Smith's Stadium following a loan move from Leigh Centurions in July.

Fellow hooker James Cunningham has also left Huddersfield and Giants head coach, Ian Watson said: "Danny is electric in and around the ruck.

"He's really quick and he's got great skill. His distribution is first class and he brings people onto the ball.

"He brings the forwards onto the ball to generate the quicker ruck speed.

"His running game will make us dangerous in and around the spine.

"He's a hungry and ambition player who wants to achieve things. He wants to boost his profile and we want him to help us in our quest to get to where we want to be."

Levi becomes Huddersfield's latest capture for 2022 on the back of Warrington Wolves and Great Britian prop Chris Hill, Salford Red Devils' Tonga stand-off Tui Lolohea, Leigh prop Nathan Mason and the return of Seb Ikahihifo following his two-year loan at Salford.

Levi said: "It's awesome and really exciting to sign for the club.

"t'll be a big change for me and my family but we can't wait to get over.

Brisbane Broncos' Danny Levi in action against the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium last month. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"I've heard nothing but good things about Ian Watson. Lots of people I know have worked under him and consider him one of the best in the business.

"I've heard a fair bit about Super League; it's a tough competition and I can't wait to get over and see what it's like.

"I like to run, I like to get out of hooker and bring energy to the team. That's what I base my game off - being a high energy player, try to run as much as possible."