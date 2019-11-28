Huddersfield Giants capture Canberra Raiders star Aidan Sezer in "prime of his career" for Super League boost

Huddersfield Giants have made made the huge signing of Canberra Raiders half-back Aidan Sezer - a massive coup for themselves and Super League.

Sezer, 28, will arrive in West Yorkshire having just helped steer Canberra to their first Grand Final in 25 years.

He has signed on a two-year deal, becoming the club’s first ‘marquee’ player, and is the gifted playmaker head coach Simon Woolford has been longing for ever since Danny Brough’s departure ahead of last season.

Sezer has more than 150 first-grade appearances in Australia having also played for Gold Coast Titans and linked up briefly with Woolford and current Giants player Jordan Turner at Canberra.

"It's been a drawn out process for most of the year, but to have it all done is a great relief,” he said.

“Joining up with Simon and the boys will be a relief - obviously it was a disappointing campaign last year for the Giants but the ambition of the club and the group is exciting.

“I'm really looking forward to get over there and have a successful campaign in 2020

"I've followed the Super League pretty closely and I've always said I want to be a part of it and hopefully go over there and I'm delighted it's come.

“I've got a good opportunity to play with the Giants and to play for a great club and hopefully have a successful campaign

"Hopefully my big game experience will carry through; I'm a more mature player now and we've already got big game experience with Jordan Turner who is a Grand Final winner, we've added some great experience with Kenny Edwards - a high quality player back-rower - and of course James Gavet, who's been a really solid front-rower in the NRL.

“I think as a collective we've got things to be optimistic about in the coming year."

Canberra have released Sezer from the final year of his contract to facilitate the move and Woolford - whose side narrowly avoided relegation in 2019 - conceded: “I am delighted to finally get the news of Aidan Sezer’s signing out as it’s been a long process.

“Everyone knows he was my preferred pick in the crucial half back area but to get a current NRL Grand Finalist over here in the prime of his career really is a massive boost for the Giants and the game as a whole.

"With over 150 career games in the NRL and experience of finals football, his pedigree speaks for itself and he will be a real asset for the team.

"There are lots of people here at the club to thank for making this possible – especially Ken (Davy) of course - but as a coach my predominant view is what he’ll bring to the team.

“He is an experienced organiser, a superb kicker of the ball both out of the hand and off the tee, and with his 83 per cent kicking success rate, he'll obviously become our primary kicker.

"His running game I think will complement the people around him and above all he is from a winning environment at Canberra and having enjoyed such a stellar season last year can bring a lot of that toughness and win at all costs mentality that successful teams need.

"I'm looking forward to him being in the UK as soon as possible and getting him over and stuck right into work around our structures and principals."