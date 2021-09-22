Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson pleased to be reunited with ‘unpredictable’ Tui Lolohea

Back in Yorkshire: Salford's former Leeds Rhinos half-back Tui Lolohea has signed for Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Tonga international, 26, has joined on a two-year deal and is the West Yorkshire club’s latest addition ahead of 2022.

It is the second time Giants coach Ian Watson has signed him after bringing him to Salford from Leeds Rhinos in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know what Tui is good at – running the football and breaking into open space,” he said, with Lolohea having helped Red Devils to a maiden Grand Final two years ago and Wembley last term.

“He’s got unbelievable footwork. He’s also a strong boy; if you get him in open space, there’s not too many that can stop him.

“I’ve worked with him for a couple of years, I trust him and what he does. We’ve built a great relationship and we’re good at working together to get the results we want. When he gets his eyes up and plays off the cuff, he’s a great player to have in our side.”

The ex-New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers star said: “I know Ian Watson, his philosophy and what he wants from the team. I’m looking forward to the new challenge.

“I’m close with him; we text and talk and I’m looking forward to winning games and trying to get some silverware with this club. He wants leadership first and foremost; there’s a lot of young players coming through so trying to help them and build their game.

“I try and play off the cuff, take opportunities and play with the flow. I’m looking to build my game around different things but improve myself while I’m here.”

Huddersfield stand-off Lee Gaskell has joined Wakefield Trinity for 2022 while captain and scrum-half Aidan Sezer has joined Leeds so Giants have been in the market for a half-back with St Helens’ Theo Fages also expected to join youngsters Will Pryce and Olly Russell plus Australian Jack Cogger at John Smith’s Stadium.