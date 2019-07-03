Huddersfield Giants hoping to get "third time lucky" signing Catalans Dragons' Kenny Edwards

HEAD COACH Simon Woolford says he is closing in on finally making New Zealander Kenny Edwards a Huddersfield Giants player - but has major injury concerns over two of his current squads.

The West Yorkshire club are keen on bringing the powerful Catalans Dragons second-row to John Smith’s Stadium for 2020.

Huddersfield Giants' Jordan Turner (SWPix)

Edwards, 29, is out of contract in Perpignan at the end of this season having initially joined from Parramatta Eels last April and going on to play in the Challenge Cup final win.

Woolford admitted: “We’re in talks with Kenny.

“We’re a fair way down the line with him so we’re hopefully he’ll be on board with us next year.

“We just need to do a little bit more homework and he’ll have the visa and all that sort of stuff to go through.

Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford (SWPix)

“There’s few things we’ll have to tick off first before he gets here.

“Quite a few clubs are keen on Kenny.

“I’ve tried to get him a couple of times now. I tried when he came to Catalans and then I tried to sign him last year for this year as he only came on six months but then agreed to do this 12 months with him.

“Hopefully it’s third time lucky.”

However, Woolford - whose side are tenth but joint-bottom with London Broncos, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos - has more pressing matters ahead of tomorrow night’s game at Salford Red Devils.

Experienced duo Jordan Turner and Dale Ferguson both need to see specialists after picking up potentially serious injuries in Friday’s loss at Wakefield Trinity.

Centre Turner, who started his career at Salford, could have seen his campaign ended.

Woolford said: “He’s got a pretty severe AC (join) issue.

He’s seeing the specialist today and we’re not expecting great news there.

“It could be long-term for JT; the scan’s not great so it’s just a matter of him seeing the surgeon today and seeing if he needs an operation or he can rehab with physio type stuff.

“But we’re not expecting great news there.

“He did it when (Pauli) Pauli came across and whacked him from side on.

“He must have just crunched his shoulder up the wrong way and he’s in a lot of pain.

“He’s been in sling all week and we’re not expecting him back any time soon.”

Scotland back-row Ferguson, 31, was playing his first game of the season for the club following a back injury but came off with blurred vision.

Asked about the prognosis, Woolford admitted: “I don’t know. Don’t know. “He’s got a specialist appointment tomorrow.

“It’s a weird one. We’re not sure whether he copped a knock or it’s an eye issue.

“It’s really concerning. And poor old Fergoe; it's his first game back for us and he did a pretty good job for the short time he was on the field

“But he's out of luck big time at the moment. He’s just had to lay low for the last few days.

“I’ve been talking to him every day and it doesn’t seem to be improving as much as we’d have liked.”

Captain Leroy Cudjoe is also doubtful for tomorrow after he played his first game in 10 months following knee surgery at Wakefield.

“Leroy pulled up quite sore in one of his hammies as you’d have expected,” said Woolford, who says England winger Jermaine McGillvary will definitely return.

“He hasn’t played for a long time and then played 80 mins on the weekend which is probably not ideal.

“I’d have liked to have been in a position where I could have brought him off with maybe 20 minutes to go.

“He’s pulled up a little bit lame and we’ll see how he pulls up after this captain’s run today.

“He didn’t train earlier in the week, has done a little bit today and we’ll make a call on him tomorrow but at this stage it’s 50/50.

“It’s weighing things up; do we play Leroy half ready to go or do we put a young kid in there.

“ If he doesn’t play then Louis Senior will come in and he’s done a good job for us in the past this year.”

Prop Suaia Matagi is rested having played every game this season so teenager Oliver Wilson, the England Academy prop bought from Bradford Bulls in April, could debut along with Tom Holmes, the scrum-half signed from Featherstone Rovers last autumn and now fully fit after a knee reconstruction.