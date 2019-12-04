Huddersfield Giants' Matt Frawley heading back to Australia as chances here would not be "ideal"

HUDDERSFIELD Giants scrum-half Matt Frawley has reached an agreement with the club to return home to Australia.

He was halfway through a two-year deal after joining from Canterbury Bulldogs and made 20 appearances last season scoring three tries.

However, Frawley, 24, had fallen down the pecking order by the end of the campaign and Huddersfield last week signed Canberra Raiders star Aidan Sezer.

“With the signing of Aidan Sezer and him being earmarked to form a partnership with Lee Gaskell, the opportunities for Matthew could have been very limited in 2020 which, at his age and with his undoubted abilities, clearly would not have been ideal for him or the Giants,” said Giants managing director Richard Thewlis.

"Agreement has been reached for him to return home and continue his career there with our thanks for his year with us and very best wishes for the future.

“Throughout his time with us Matthew has been a role model player showing great dignity and professionalism in difficult times and we all sincerely hope that things work out well for him at his new club.

“We have continually said that the squad and staff here will develop and evolve as time moves on and this is the latest piece of news we are able to announce today.”