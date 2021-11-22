Huddersfield Giants prop Ronan Michael joins York City Knights

The Ireland prop, 21, made his Giants debut against Wigan Warriors last year but spent most of this season on loan with Swinton Lions.

York head coach Ford said: “I’m pleased to strengthen our middle options with Ronan.

“He’s a hard-working and tough player that’s keen to add little bits to his game here and there.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and helping him fulfil his potential.”

Michael has also spent time in Australia with Canberra Raiders Under 20s but is behind the likes of new signing Chris Hill, the England prop from Warrington Wolves, Australian Luke Yates and England Knights duo Matty English and Oli Wilson at Huddersfield.

“I played at York twice last year when I was on loan at Swinton and we faced a very good side,” he said.

“But, more than that, the atmosphere from the fans was outstanding. “They don’t stop chanting for the whole 80 minutes.

Huddersfield Giants' Ronan Michael will play for York City Knights in 2022. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“The facility at the stadium is absolutely outstanding and they’re clearly a very good side. As Fordy has said to me, we’re looking to push even further this year and try to make it all the way up.

“It’s a very competitive side and I’m really looking forward to getting amongst it, getting around the lads and I’m really keen to rip in with a good Championship side in a competitive competition.”

A motivating factor for Michael - who only started playing rugby league four years ago - throughout 2021 will no doubt be a possible World Cup spot with his national team.

“That’s a massive goal for me,” he said.

“With the World Cup pushed back a year, it’s another opportunity for me to get as many games as possible against grown men under my belt.

“ It’s a huge, huge year for me to perform to my best to hopefully be picked to represent Ireland at the end of the year in the World Cup.