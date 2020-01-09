Huddersfield Giants prospect relishing Australian exchange with Canberra Raiders

TEENAGE Huddersfield Giants forward Ronan Michael is set to make the most of a “wonderful” opportunity at NRL Grand Finalists Canberra Raiders.

The Ireland prop, 19, is still yet to make his first-team debut for the West Yorkshire club and has only been playing rugby league for two years.

The opportunity for Ronan to experience a full season at Canberra is a wonderful chance for him. Andy Kelly

But he is the first player to benefit from a partnership between the Australian club and Giants and now gets the chance to rub shoulders with Great Britain stars John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Josh Hodgson and George Williams as he prepares to play for Raiders’ Under 20s.

Michael paid his own way for a trial at Huddersfield, was given a full-time contract in October and will return in time for the 2021 campaign, when they expect him to push for a Super League spot.

Giants football manager Andy Kelly said: “The opportunity for Ronan to experience a full season at Canberra is a wonderful chance for him. He’ll be training and working out there as all developing NRL players do in a system at Canberra that is proven to produce quality players.”

Meanwhile, Great Britain stand-off Gareth Widdop must wait for his Super League debut having rolled an ankle in training with Warrington Wolves.

The Halifax-born player, 30, joined as a ‘marquee’ signing from St George Illawarra but is now set to miss the opening four games of the season.