Huddersfield Giants signing James Gavet can't wait to 'get a piece of big Pommies' after switch from NRL

SAMOA prop James Gavet says he is looking forward to meeting some “big Pommies frothing at the mouth to get a piece of you” after Huddersfield Giants completed a deal for the in-demand Newcastle Knights star.

Gavet, 29, has joined the West Yorkshire club on a two-year deal with Huddersfield saying he turned down some ‘top’ Super League clubs to sign with them.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors forward is currently in Sydney training with Samoa ahead of tomorrow’s inaugural World Cup Nines.

But he is looking forward to linking up with Huddersfield - who were embroiled in a relegation fight this season - having quizzed some current Giants players he knows well.

"I spoke to guys that I've played with, like Suaia Matagi and Ukuma Ta'ai and they told me about the talent in the squad and how well the team should have done last season,” said Gavet, who worked with current England coach Wayne Bennett during a stint at Brisbane Broncos.

"They said that the position on the ladder didn't represent the potential the team had and I have always rated them and their honesty.

“They are people I know and trust. I hope I can strengthen them and help them fulfil their potential. From what I've heard, they are heading in the right direction.

"I hope I can be the piece that fits perfectly to complete the puzzle.

"I'm looking forward to the rivalries; I've heard they are another level over there and representing your colours in front of the crowd is a big deal.

“There's big, crazy crowds and big pommies frothing at the mouth to get a piece of you - I want to get a piece of them too."

With young England Knights props Oliver Wilson and Matty English, Gavet - who will commence his visa application to join up for pre-season training in December - will bring some experience as well as added aggression.

Head coach Simon Woolford said: "We were looking to add some size and aggression to our pack; we identified a number of options and James was, we felt, the best person to fill that role.

"James had a number of options including some top Super League clubs, so we're thankful to James and his management for making the choice to come to Huddersfield and we feel this is a major coup for the club.

“We feel it’s a very significant signing for the club moving forward in our quest to become a top five Super League team. "