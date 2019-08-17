Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers - Millington warns Cas they must learn lessons

Experienced Castleford Tigers prop Grant Millington admits his side need to learn the error of their ways.

They head to struggling Huddersfield Giants tomorrow desperate for points to keep their top-five hunt alive.

While their hosts are striving to avoid the drop, Castleford face a fierce battle to achieve a play-off place; they sit sixth, level with Salford Red Devils in fifth and seventh-placed Catalans Dragons, with just four games to go.

Daryl Powell’s side beat bottom-placed London Broncos last week but lost in Golden Point extra-time at lowly Hull KR before that and missed out by just two points on their last visit to Huddersfield back in April. Australian Millington, 32, said: “We’ve got to learn lessons from the past, otherwise we are not going to get anywhere.

“We’ve got to go out and understand we are probably not going to blow them off the park as these guys are fighting for their survival. At this time of year people are fighting for different reasons,” warned Millington.

“They are fighting for points to get themselves out of the relegation battle, but we are fighting for points to get into that top-five.

“It is a case of us having to go out there wanting to win more than them and playing well.

“It is going to be a close match and a tough one.

“But if we are consistent with our performance and perform to the ability we know we can I am sure we’ll be fine and we’ll come back with two points.”

Centre Greg Minikin comes in for Chris Clarkson in the only change to Tigers’ 19-man squad.