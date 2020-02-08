Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos: Wingers looking to impress England boss Shaun Wane

FEBRUARY may be a little premature to start talking England auditions but at the end of a week where a new national head coach has been unveiled perhaps not.

Huddersfield Giants’ Jermaine McGillvary will certainly be looking to put his best foot forward tomorrow especially as he goes up against his fellow England winger Ash Handley when Leeds Rhinos arrive at John Smith’s Stadium.

Jermaine McGillvary.

Their intriguing contest is sure to be one of the highlights of the West Yorkshire derby and incoming England chief Shaun Wane might be along to cast an eye over them and a few others.

Experienced McGillvary, 31, starred in the 2017 World Cup and also represented Great Britain last autumn.

Handley, 23, has still yet to play a Test having flown over to Brisbane as an injury replacement on that tour only to then be controversially left out of the game against Papua New Guinea by Lions coach Wayne Bennett.

He did play alongside McGillvary for England Nines in Sydney, though, and carried on his impressive Dream Team form from last year – 22 tries in 29 games for Leeds – by crossing in Rhinos’ opening day loss to Hull FC.

Asked how Handley dealt with that difficult issue on tour, McGillvary told The Yorkshire Post: “Obviously, for any player who would have been in that situation, Ash was disappointed.

“But I felt he dealt with it really well.

“You wouldn’t have noticed that he was disappointed; he worked really hard in training and it was just one of those unfortunate situations that happened to him.

“Ash is a great bloke. I didn’t really know him too much before that tour but I really got to know him over there.

“We hung around a bit and he is a class young player with a bright future ahead of him.

“It’s going to be a good match-up between us Sunday but there’s more than just me and Ash.

“There’s a lot of quality young wingers in Super League but the more internationals play against each other and challenge each other, the more it’ll put the national team in good stead.

“Hopefully we (Huddersfield) can come out on top but it’ll be a good challenge as he is an awesome player.”

Bennett, who had been in charge of England since 2016, was replaced by former Wigan coach Wane having lost all four Tests on that disastrous Lions tour.

McGillvary said: “I’ll always say Wayne Bennett is the best coach that I’ve had; I played some of my best rugby under him so it’s unfortunate what happened with the Great Britain stuff.

“As players we have to take responsibility for that; we were absolutely atrocious from start to finish and it’s cost a good man his job.

“England are going down a different route now with Shaun Wane, who himself is a legendary coach, a good guy and someone I’ve come across a few times.

“His sides have always been impressive and tough to beat and champion teams.

“If he can bring that to the England set-up, us as a nation –whether I’m in the team or not –will be proud and happy.

“Wayne has brought us forward now and it’s Shaun Wane’s job to get us to the next level.

“Hopefully he can go well and bring the World Cup home and first of all he’s got this Ashes series against the Aussies.”

Huddersfield’s main priority, though, is overcoming Leeds; last August’s embarrassing 44-0 home defeat will not be far from their thoughts tomorrow.

“That does still hurt,” admitted McGillvary. “It’s never good to get beat, especially by your local rivals from the big city and especially when you get smashed, but we’ll try and redeem ourselves on Sunday.

“It’ll be tough; Leeds are an outstanding team and they should be there or thereabouts this season. As for ourselves, we’ll probably know where we’re at – as a team this season – after this weekend’s game.”

The early signs are promising; for all they were embroiled in a relegation fight last term, the signing of Canberra Raiders half-back Aidan Sezer was a hint of the direction in which Simon Woolford wants to take his team.

Crucially, Sezer was brilliant as Giants got off to a flying start a week ago, beating Catalans Dragons 32-12 in Perpignan.

He makes his home debut tomorrow as Giants look to win consecutive games for the first time since May.

McGillvary, who scored twice in France, said: “That’s our aim.

“We didn’t get many back-to-back wins last year (two) and know we need to address that.

“It was really good in France. It’s always hard to go over to Catalans and get a win. The boys were buzzing after the game and now we need to back it up.”

Woolford is expected to make only one change with centre Jordan Turner replacing Jake Wardle (fractured eye socket).