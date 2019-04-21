Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos: ‘We must come out with all guns blazing,’ says Adam O’Brien

HUDDERSFIELD Giants hooker Adam O’Brien admits his side need a “reaction” today or risk being dragged back down to the foot of the Super League table.

The West Yorkshire club host London Broncos this afternoon having suffered a 38-18 defeat at bottom-placed Leeds Rhinos on Good Friday.

Huddersfield were 30-0 down at the interval and, despite an improved second-half showing, saw their recent revival halted.

O’Brien, 25, said: “You can’t come to Leeds – no matter where they are in the league or what team they have out – and under-estimate them. We did that in the first half and they put 30 points on us.

“In the second half, we came out and played a lot better, we got back into the game, and if we’d have got those little chances we could have won it.

“But you can’t start like that and expect to win.

“It’s not good enough and we need a reaction against London on Monday.

“We can’t start like that again against any side.”

London are now bottom, level with Leeds and Wigan, but Hull KR and eighth-placed Huddersfield are just two points above, underlining how tight things are at that end of the Super League table.

Broncos suffered an embarrassing 39-6 home loss to Catalans Dragons on Thursday so they arrive in need of a positive display, too, having also been knocked out of the Challenge Cup by part-timers Halifax in the game before.

Giants beat them at Ealing 38-26 last month but London have beaten Wigan and Wakefield Trinity there previously.

Former Bradford Bulls star O’Brien, who came off the bench to score against Leeds, said: “A lot of teams under-estimated London going down there early on and got losses.

“We went down there thinking we’d have to get a massive start and we did that.

“They’ll be looking to do the same at our place; we have to come out blazing.

“They played Thursday and have an extra day’s rest which is quite important over the Easter period.

“But we’ll have sore bodies, they’ll have sore bodies and it’s 80 minutes to get another two points.

“If we don’t, we’ll be back at the bottom again where we don’t need to be.

“There’s a couple at the top away from everyone else but in the middle to bottom there’s only two to four points in it.”

Huddersfield were bottom after losing their opening four games but had turned things around with three victories in their previous four outings before that setback at Headingley.

Historically, though, they have a fine record against today’s opponents, winning their last 17 matches against London Broncos (Harlequins), their last defeat being in 2005.

Furthermore, Giants have not been beaten at home by them since 2003.

Huddersfield second-row Joe Wardle is set for his 200th career appearance if selected, while hooker Kruise Leeming is ready for his 100th Super League game.