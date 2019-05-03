Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity: Jordan Turner targets Trinity as Giants seek consistency

IT is becoming predictable just how predictable Huddersfield Giants are this season – up and down on a weekly basis.

During the last six outings they have won then lost with alarming regularity, an irritating trait that, according to experienced centre Jordan Turner, will undermine their Super League play-off hopes unless it is quickly remedied.

He returns to the side tonight as they host Wakefield Trinity, seeking to bounce back quickly – again – after Sunday’s sobering 50-19 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

They had won the previous game against London Broncos, but lost the one before that at Leeds Rhinos. A picture quickly emerges.

Yet Huddersfield – who sit ninth – were 19-12 ahead at half-time at second-placed Warrington before what was clearly a spectacular collapse.

Turner, who lost his ever-present record this season due to a concussion, said: “It was real close and, to be fair, the way we’d played in that first half if we’d have got another try it might have been a different story.

“But we came out in the second period and started really poorly.

“It was nothing to do with Easter fatigue or anything like that – Warrington were playing their third game too – it was just down to lapses in concentration and ill-discipline. That’s what’s been killing us all year; in every game we’ve lost they have been the two things that have stood out.

“And if we don’t change it then it’s going to keep happening. The best teams certainly don’t do it.

“If we want to reach our goals of the top five then we’re not looking anything like it at the moment and we need to sort those lapses and discipline issues fast.”

They would love to do so tonight, especially on the back of what happened the last time they met Wakefield.

It is one of the peculiarities of this season’s fixture list that it was only four weeks ago that the sides met at Belle Vue. Back then Huddersfield led both at half-time and heading into the last eight minutes only to lose their advantage maddeningly and then the game saw their former captain Danny Brough slot a late drop-goal.

Ex-Hull FC and St Helens star Turner recalled: “That was a real hard one to take.

“The way we played it, it could easily have gone either way.

“But we got done in the end by a couple of plays of individual brilliance from Dave Fifita and then that Broughy drop goal.

“That’s why it was so hard to take; it was a game we could have won and two points missed.

“We’re looking forward to facing them again. We need to get some more wins under our belt, but Wakefield will be a tough test.”

Fourth-placed Trinity were beset by problems in that match, captain Jacob Miller, fellow half Brough and prop Anthony England all suffering injuries that see them still sidelined tonight. They also have Dream Team duo Bill Tupou and Tom Johnstone on the long-term injury list along with former Giants prop Craig Huby.

But 30-year-old Turner, fit again after being stretchered off against London, insisted: “I don’t care who they’ve got in or out.

“In Super League these days the competition is so tough that you are always in for a test.

“As for my injury, it wasn’t as bad as it looked. It was mostly precaution really. I was a little bit dazed afterwards, but I’m fine now and looking forward to getting back out there.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield full-back Scott Grix will continue his coaching role at the club despite joining hometown Halifax on a month’s loan – where his younger brother Simon has just taken temporary charge.

Grix, 35, rejoined Giants from Wakefield at the start of the season, taking up a coaching job but remaining as a player, too. However, he has struggled to nail down a regular spot given the form of youngster Darnell McIntosh.

Loose forward Simon Grix, 33, stepped up to take over at the Championship club last week following the surprise exit of head coach Richard Marshall. He has moved to bring his brother in to add extra experience for when he is not on the field himself.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to play for my hometown club, especially with Simon still being involved,” said Grix.

“It’s been a long time since I wore a blue and white jersey and I can’t wait to get it back on.”

Ireland international Grix last played for Halifax in 2004 alongside his brother who went on to star for Warrington before returning to The Shay in 2016.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis understood the player’s desire for greater game-time and added: “He will remain of course as our Academy head coach and fulfil those duties along with coaching and mentoring our young outside backs – in particular Darnell – as he has to date.”

Former Giants assistant coach Chris Thorman has taken over as Workington Town head coach.