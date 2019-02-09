Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Jordan Turner aiming for milestone triumph

HUDDERSFIELD Giants centre Jordan Turner hopes to mark his “proud” achievement of 300 career appearances with a much-needed win in France this evening.

The former Salford Red Devils, Hull FC and St Helens utility reaches the landmark when the West Yorkshire club face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

I feel massively privileged and I’ve worked really hard to be able to play that many games in my career and I am super proud. Huddersfield Giants Jordan Turner

“I made my debut in 2006 so I’ve been around quite a while but it has shocked me that 300 games has come around,” he said.

“But I feel massively privileged and I’ve worked really hard to be able to play that many games in my career and I am super proud.

“I’d love to get a win this weekend on my 300th. I also know it’s (Huddersfield team-mate) Kruise Leeming’s 100th so it’d be buzzing if we can do it.

“We could do with a win, really; our first game against Salford wasn’t great and we need to notch that first win as soon as we can.”

A depleted Huddersfield lost their Super League opener 34-14 at home to Turner’s first club last week and they only have Aaron Murphy back today to bolster them against the Challenge Cup holders.

Simon Woolford’s side are still missing England winger Jermaine McGillvary, captain Leroy Cudjoe at centre and stand-off Lee Gaskell so all Turner’s experience will be crucial in their rookie backline.

“I’m heading into that role now anyway with the stage I’m at in my career,” said the 30-year-old, who won a Grand Final with Saints before joining Canberra Raiders at the end of 2016.

“We’ve also got Akuila Uate on the wing and he’s vastly experienced. He’s a leader who helps the younger guys out as well and we need to do that as much as we can.

“Catalans have some great individuals who’ve been brought down to France for a reason as they’re pushing to be in the big games at the end of the year.

“They’ll be slowly gelling together as they didn’t have a great result first round either (losing at Castleford). I don’t think that was expected with the calibre of player they have.

“They’ll be wanting to bounce back. We must be wary of that.”

One of those individuals Turner mentions is former St Helens star Matty Smith, the former England scrum-half who, ironcially, also marks his 300th career appearance today.