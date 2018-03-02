Giant Roche joins York in loan switch

HUDDERSFIELD Giants prop Colton Roche has joined York City Knights on a month’s loan.

The Ireland international has yet to feature for Giants since joining from Bradford Bulls.

Leeds-born Roche, who has experience with Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers, previously featured with York in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s great to get some quality playing time with a quality team,” said the 24-year-old, who is set to debut in Sunday’s League 1 game at Coventry Bears.

“I know the club well and it is an improved environment since the last time I played there.

“I will also be pleased to work with James Ford again as he helped me get to Super League, and will give my best efforts to help the team achieve all the success we are capable of.”

Meanwhile, Wales Rugby League have appointed former teacher Paul Chambers as their new national development manager.