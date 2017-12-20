Giant strides by Huddersfield to develop women’s rugby

Huddersfield Giants plan to play a significant role in the growth of women’s rugby league.

In an effort to increase women’s and girls participation in the sport, the Giants have launched a girls Under-19s team to play in 2018, with hopes of producing a senior team to compete in the Women’s Super League in 2019.

This increased focus on women and girls rugby league follows three years of Sky Try delivery within local secondary schools, and a recent women’s touch rugby league programme – both iniatives of the Rugby Football League.

The new push will see the introduction of programmes suitable for girls aged 11-19, including more Sky Try taster sessions across local schools and community clubs, a Girls England Talent Pathway and the introduction of a Giants Under-19s team.

“We are delighted to announce plans for our women’s and girls rugby league development plan,” said Jonathan Timms, Huddersfield Giants’ head of community development.

“As a Community Trust we are passionate about the development of female sport and are extremely excited about the journey ahead.”

The Giants are holding two open trial sessions for the Under-19s team at The Zone, Huddersfield on January 13 and January 27. Timms said: “We are inviting females from the local area to attend our open access trial sessions as well as any potential commercial partners to join us on this exciting journey.”

Team coach Steve Stead added: “This is an amazing opportunity, providing a complete pathway from community teams to professional rugby league.

“The women’s and girls game is growing and we are thrilled to be a founding member of the Women’s Super League.

“The introduction of an Under-19s team for 2018 will hopefully bridge a gap between youth and open age girl’s rugby league and give them a platform to develop and gain experience before entering the Super League.”

The Giants are the latest professional club to express an interest in joining the Women’s Super League. They follow Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Wigan and Widnes who have all recently announced plans to join the senior competition, in the hope that it will continue to grow the women’s game.

This year’s inaugural Super League season saw Bradford Bulls crowned champions, finishing above Castleford Tigers, Thatto Heath and Featherstone Rovers.

To register interest in attending the U19S open trials, contact Steve Stead on steve.stead@huddersfieldcommunitytrust.co.uk or call 01484 484178.