Giants boss hopeful Symonds will make long-awaited return

HUDDERSFIELD Giants coach Rick Stone hopes Australian second-row Tom Symonds will make his first appearance in 10 months on Friday.

The ex-Manly star has been out of action with a knee injury since last April having played just twice all last season.

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone

He has also missed the opening three games of the new campaign but Stone feels he could be ready in time for Friday's trip to Wakefield Trinity.

“Tom has been in training this week and with a couple more sessions who knows?" said the coach, who will also give a late check to prop Adam Walne (knee) on Thursday.

“We had hoped he would have played at Wakefield (in friendly) before the start of the season, but he had a bit of a setback.

“But if he goes at his best this week then maybe he will be back on the bench at Wakefield.

"He is an important player to us; he brings a bit of experience definitely and some felxibility around that edge.

"He'll hopefully come off the bench if he is right; it's not quite 12 months since his last game but nearly that so we'll work him gradually back.

"It has been a frustrating time for Tommy and he is a really integral part of our team that we have missed so if he does play this weekend it will be great to see him out there."