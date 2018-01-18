Giants set top-four target as Stone eyes fast start

HEAD COACH Rick Stone hopes a greater squad depth will help deliver Huddersfield Giants improved consistency this season and potentially see them return to Super League’s top-four.

Until recently, the West Yorkshire club had established themselves as one of the competition’s leading sides under Nathan Brown and, then, Paul Anderson.

However, following a poor run of results, Anderson was sacked in June 2016 and – after Australian Stone’s arrival – they had to battle for their top-flight status amid the uncertainty of Qualifiers football and finishing bottom.

Admittedly, Giants survived but they struggled at times once more last year, only avoiding the bottom-four perils again by the narrowest of margins, finishing just one point better off than ninth-placed Warrington Wolves.

Still, Huddersfield had endured a raft of injury problems and no little bad luck, so, with an almost clean bill of health, they are certainly looking forward to brighter times in 2018.

Stone’s belief that increased numbers will aid them, mind, may seem curious; their only winter recruits are Bradford Bulls’ Colton Roche, who has spent most of his career in the Championship, and fellow prop Adam Walne, from Salford Red Devils.

However, let’s not forget, the 50-year-old former Newcastle Knights chief did most of his key recruiting midway through last term when bringing Australian utility-back Jordan Rankin and ex-Hull FC and St Helens centre Jordan Turner back from the NRL in June.

Furthermore, due to injuries, key Australian duo Jake Mamo and Tom Symonds played just nine and two games respectively.

They are now fully fit, though, and looking to feature in Sunday’s friendly at Wakefield Trinity.

Having those players available – especially dynamic Mamo who scored a dozen tries in his few outings – will feel like having two extra signings as the club prepare for its opening Super League game at Hull on February 1.

Stone is clearly pleased with how his squad is preparing.

“We had a few boys back from the World Cup a bit late, like a lot of clubs, and they need to do a bit more training for that first Super League game but generally it’s not too bad,” he said.

“As far as injuries and everything, there’s only our captain Leroy Cudjoe who won’t make that opener, and everything seems to be coming together.

“We made two decent signings last year in Jordan Turner – the sort of strike centre we wanted to complement Leroy – and Jordan Rankin who played a bit of full-back with Jake being out but brings flexibility and can play half, too.

“With Adam Walne and Colton Roche coming in as well I think we’re well set. And it’s great to have people like Jake back. He resurrected our season last year when returning from his first injury and I’m confident he’ll go well again.

“Everyone is looking for a fast start to the season or even just a good start. Last year, after only three or four rounds, we had a dozen players injured so things did start to fall apart.

“You still need a bit of luck when it comes to that but having a bit more depth this time will help especially with the younger players in the squad being another year wiser and being better adapted as Super League players.

“We’re a lot more confident with how we look this season and I’d like to think if we can perform consistently over 30 rounds we give ourselves chance possibly to be good enough for the top-four.

“Form, confidence and injuries play a big part in all that – and the start to the season is really important.”

Stone has tipped Matty English, their rookie prop who debuted against Swinton Lions in the Challenge Cup last April and made a solitary Super League appearance, to be a youngster to watch out for in 2018.

He is still only 20 but the coach said: “He is a good, tough player with plenty of skill.

“He’s a bit like an old-school English front-row in that regard and he’s a really likeable member of the squad.

“He’s played for England academy and brings a little point of difference to our pack.

“With him, Colton Roche, Adam Walne and Daniel Smith to consider, there’s going to be some real competition among those props.”

Meanwhile, club legend scrum-half Danny Brough, 35, insisted in The Yorkshire Post this week that he now faces a fight for his own spot given half-back competition from Lee Gaskell and Rankin.

Stone said: “All three bring something a little different.Broughy’s been around a long time but he knows how to win games and his kicking game is still pretty important for us; if we’re going to have a successful year, then he’ll have a big season.”