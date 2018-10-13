Grand Final, Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves: Perfect stage for Huddersfield brothers Toby and George King to go their separate ways

ONCE, the King brothers played together at Meltham Rec on the outskirts of their home town of Huddersfield, but tonight they join forces one last time at the far more glamorous climes of Old Trafford in Manchester.

Centre Toby King and his elder sibling George, the industrious prop, grew up watching Huddersfield Giants and were on the club’s books at various stages.

However, it is at Warrington Wolves where they made their name with the duo looking to beat Wigan Warriors in tonight’s Grand Final and end the club’s 63-year wait for a league title.

George King, 23, joins Wakefield Trinity for 2019, but Toby, 22, will remain with Steve Price’s Warrington side.

He said: “When I was playing for Meltham All Blacks at Meltham Rec I never thought George and I would run out at Old Trafford together.

“It will definitely be emotional playing our last ever game together.

“George is taking it more in his stride and enjoying it, that’s the best thing he can do.

“But we’d go pretty much every year to the Grand Final on a coach full of people from Meltham – and I’m pretty sure they’ll be there this year.

“Around 50 people always used to go. When I watched finals I’d dream of playing in one when I left the stadium.

“I was a season-ticket holder at Huddersfield, but watched all the ones Bradford were in as I was young and they were doing well – you chase the glory.

“I went down in 2015, then in 2016 I played in one.”

Warrington lost against Wigan two years ago and King – an Ireland international like his brother – added: “We’ll be underdogs again on Saturday.

“But we’re happy to be underdogs as we were against St Helens (in the semi-final).”

Warrington’s Yorkshire scout Tommy Gleeson first realised the potential of the brothers.

“He came down to Meltham and watched us play for the All Blacks and spotted us for Warrington,” added Toby.

“Tommy took a chance on me and it’s paid off. My dad Andrew was Meltham coach at the time.

“He was more the ‘arm around the shoulder’ type and still gives me advice on certain things about opposing players/teams.”