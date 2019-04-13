Huddersfield Giants’ Alex Mellor in good books for his tough tackling, not his hat-trick

IT seemed strange that after Alex Mellor’s crucial but unlikely hat-trick, Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford was more pleased with his defensive display – but the player fully understands why.

The impressive second-row scored three tries in Thursday’s 20-18 win over Super League rivals Castleford Tigers but Woolford preferred to hail his forward’s tackling ability.

Mellor, 24, admitted: “He gave me a little bit of a ‘spray’ at the start of the season about my ‘D’.

“I wasn’t up to standard. I knew that, he knew that.

“But we’ve fixed some things up. I’ve put a lot of effort into it.

“I’ve trained hard and I think that’s starting to show with my ‘D’ now and the numbers he gives me.

Tough tackling:'Castleford's Matt Cook is tackled by Huddersfield's Alex Mellor and Aaron Murphy.' (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“That’s an area of my game I really try and work on.”

Mellor admitted his hat-tricks are “few and far between” with his only other treble being for Bradford Bulls during a Championship Shield game against Whitehaven in 2016.

This one was far more important, though, as Huddersfield – who lost their opening four games of the season – dug in to pick up a third win in four outings.

Castleford led four times during the game but Mellor’s third try in the 70th minute was enough to earn Giants the victory.

“It’s a huge two points, for us,” said the Halifax-born forward, who joined Huddersfield when Bulls were liquidated in 2017.

“It’s massive. It really lifts all the boys after a very tough start and some really hard-fought games the last couple of weeks.

“That’s especially so after losing out in similar circumstances (17-16) at Wakefield last Friday.

“That really hurt us with 10 minutes to go so it was such a sweet feeling to come out on top in this. We’ve had a few wins now and when we look at the table we’re not actually too far off.

Huddersfield's Alex Mellor ensures Castleford's Matt Cook is going nowhere.' ('Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Hopefully that’ll stand us in good stead for the season and next we’ll look forward to going to Leeds and facing Rhinos on Good Friday.”