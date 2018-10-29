Huddersfield Giants capture NRL half-back

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford says Matt Fawley will “add a lot of value” to his side after signing the half-back from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-year deal.

Fawley, 23, has made 31 first-grade appearances in Australia and his arrival will pave the way for veteran Danny Brough’s expected move to Wakefield Trinity in a swap deal with full-back Scott Grix.

Woolford said: “I’ve known Matt for a while now.

“He came up through the junior grades with Canberra as a half/hooker, he’s really developed nicely at the Bulldogs and we see him as a good fit to our team.

“He’s got a good kicking game -particularly short kicking game - is a competitor and we feel that with the way we play he can add a lot of value to our team.

“We’re really happy we’ve been able to secure him for the next couple of years.

“He’s still only young so he’s got some things to learn but we feel we can mould him into our team nicely and he will do a really good job.

“Defensively he’s pretty solid too and that’s what we need - someone who can take control of the game - and he certainly can do that.”

Woolford added: “It’s going to be great working alongside him again.

“I’ve known him for a long time at the juniors with Canberra.

“I’ve kept a keen interest on him and his development. He got to play some good footy at the top-grade and he’s certainly shown that he can cut the mustard at NRL level, so we see no reason why he can’t come over here and be a dominant player for us.”

Fawley added: “I’m really excited about this opportunity.

“I’ve kept an eye on Super League over the years and have always had an interest.

“I’m not sure what to expect but I’ve spoken with other people that have made the move to Super League and they’ve said that there’s a lot of passion, a good atmosphere and I’m really excited for the challenge.

“Simon was as a hooker coach at the Raiders when I was in the Under 20s so I had a bit to do with him then.

“We’re both from Canberra so we’ve got something in common there and I’m looking forward to having a good relationship with him.

“When the opportunity came up to play for him at the Giants I jumped at it straight away; he came to the club last year and did a good job so hopefully we can carry that on and have some success.

“I’ve got a lot to thank Canberra and Canterbury for and I’m looking forward to getting started with Huddersfield now.”