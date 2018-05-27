Huddersfield Giants in Kruise control

KRUISE LEEMING is one of Super League’s most penalised players this season but the Huddersfield Giants hooker says he has benefitted from “stripping” his game right back.

He was the difference on Friday, coming off the bench to create two tries and score his first of the season as Giants came from behind to win 24-16 at Salford Red Devils.

In top form: Giants' Kruise Leeming is held by Salford's Rob Lui.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In the previous two games, Leeming had been yellow-carded, both times for committing a ruck foul directly after his side had been placed on a team warning.

It incurred the wrath of interim coach Chris Thorman but, as Giants secured a fourth straight win to move into eighth, the 22-year-old said: “You have to have a short memory in rugby league. One minute you can be on top of the world and the next minute right at the bottom.

“But I worked hard in the week on my defence, concentrating on the basics and the little things, and I think that paid off. I just thought get my job done and then the good things will come off the back of it and it all did just fall into place.

“My attack takes care of itself. It’s the other things around it. I think this year I’ve been concentrating too much on the big play instead of getting the little things right.

“But at Salford I stripped my game right back, made sure my passes were good, made sure I defended well and that’s all I thought about. It helped.”

Leeming, whose sniping runs and sharp delivery saw him called into the England Knights squad earlier this year, is looking forward to working with new coach Simon Woolford, who arrived from Australia in time to see his display on Friday.

“He had a chat with me before the game and he seemed really clued up,” he said, about the former Canberra Raiders hooker.

“I’m excited to work with him as he seems to know a lot about rugby and, obviously, he played my position so I think I’ll get a lot out of him and I’ll be picking his brains, that’s for sure.”

Next up for Huddersfield is Thursday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Catalans Dragons.

“They’ll be thinking the same as us – two more games and they’re in a final – but we’ll be ready,” said Leeming, who is relishing the chance to face ex-England No 9 Michael McIllorum and Papuan rake Paul Aiton.