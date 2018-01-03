Huddersfield Giants star Leroy Cudjoe sets testimonial targets

AS he begins his testimonial year with Huddersfield Giants, Leroy Cudjoe has revealed he once turned down a move Down Under to the NRL to stay at his home-town club.

The England centre has played more than 250 games with the Fartowners and there could be considerably more to come given he is contracted with them until the end of 2020.

Huddersfield Giants' Leroy Cudjoe, (background), has plenty of goals for new campaign.

He has attracted plenty of interest in the past, especially after his impressive displays in the 2013 World Cup, the same year he helped Huddersfield to top spot for the first time in 81 years.

Big-name former team-mates such as Kevin Brown, Brett Ferres and Shaun Lunt have all moved on at various times but the Giants captain – who turns 30 in April – insisted the thought has rarely crossed his mind.

“The only time I really thought about leaving was when I had interest from Australia in 2014,” Cudjoe told The Yorkshire Post.

“But it just wasn’t for me and Huddersfield were happy to sign me again to a long-term contract.

“The club have always supported me and there’s nothing better than being able to represent my home-town club week in, week out.

“Looking back to when I debuted, I always wanted to stay and play here for so long but it’s not always in your control.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to achieve it and it comes down to a lot of factors falling into place. I’ve been lucky enough that it’s worked out for me.”

Unfortunately, Cudjoe will not be able to feature in his benefit match, which takes place against Dewsbury Rams a week on Sunday, given he is still recovering from the knee surgery he underwent last September.

He could be sidelined for up to nine months and conceded: “It will be very strange not to play in my own testimonial game and it is a shame.

“I think Robbo (Giants assistant Luke Robinson) has cursed me with him not being able to play in his last year either!

“But I’m looking forward to the day and watching the boys in the first game of pre-season while I mingle with the fans and sponsors that have shown great support to me throughout my career so far.

“The injury is coming on really well. The surgeon was very happy with it which has given me a lot of confidence.

“I’m now at the stage where I’m with no brace and can start putting a lot more weight through it so it’s all progressing nicely.”

Cudjoe, who has scored 98 tries in claret and gold colours, fondly recalls his debut against Leeds Rhinos on the opening day of the 2008 campaign.

“I first remember Jon Sharp pulling me into his office a week before telling me I’d be playing and to look after myself that weekend,” he said.

“I was totally shocked as I never really thought I’d play the first game of the year.

“From that moment, I was excited. It had been a dream since I started playing and I just couldn’t believe I was getting my chance so early on.

“I started on the bench against Leeds at home and there was about 15,000 in attendance watching.

“I came on after 50 minutes at full-back and loved it even though we lost. It was a massive day for me.

“As for goals in the future, I would really like to win a Grand Final or Challenge Cup with Huddersfield. It’d be massive for the club and town and something I hope to achieve.”

Either would, indeed, be a significant achievement given the West Yorkshire club has not won at Wembley since 1953 nor lifted a league title since 1962.

They finished eighth last time around and have barely made any signings for the new season which sees them start at Hull FC on February 1.

However, Cudjoe said: “The boys have put in some good work to date and are looking very good.

“That will be lifted again when the World Cup boys all return.

“We’ve a great squad and, while most clubs will be saying the same, if we can stay injury-free for long periods of the year then we will be heading in the right direction no doubt.”

One of Cudjoe’s long-term aims is to reclaim a spot in the England side having not actually represented his country since 2013 despite being named in various squad selections.

England coach Wayne Bennett, meanwhile, came in for some criticism for picking Wigan Warriors second-row John Bateman there at last year’s World Cup instead of specialist centre Mark Percival while fellow ‘Dream Team’ centre Michael Shenton, the Castleford Tigers centre, was also left at home.

But Cudjoe said: “John Bateman did a great job there for England in the World Cup.

“England’s defence was top-class throughout the tournament and he was certainly one of the reasons why.

“Having played against him and trained alongside him I know what he brings.

“For me, Bateman performed very well and showed what a team player he is by playing out of position and performing well.”