Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC: Prolific McIntosh at heart of Giants’ surge

NO player in the British game is in better try-scoring form than Huddersfield Giants’ Darnell McIntosh but he is blissfully unaware of his prolific rate.

The young winger heads into tonight’s match against Hull FC having crossed in each of the last seven fixtures, amassing 10 tries along the way.

It helps playing alongside Lee Gaskell and Jordan Turner on that left side. We’ve got some good combinations going now. Darnell McIntosh

But McIntosh – enjoying his breakthrough campaign – told The Yorkshire Post: “I really don’t know how many I’ve got.

“I don’t really keep track. It is always nice to score tries but I’m just looking to improve as a player.

“I do feel like I’m developing especially with little things like my work off the ball – such as decisions when to come in and when not to.

“It helps playing alongside Lee Gaskell and Jordan Turner on that left side. We’ve got some good combinations going now.”

The improved form of Huddersfield-born McIntosh – who only turned 21 last month – has coincided with his club’s stunning rise.

Last week’s stellar 16-12 success at leaders St Helens was their tenth win in 11 outings and kept alive hopes of gatecrashing the top-four.

McIntosh scored a first-half brace before helping Simon Woolford’s gutsy side produce a remarkable rearguard action.

Now they host a Hull side who have suffered five successive losses. He said: “They are a bit out of form but are a good side and every match in this top eight will be tough.

“You can’t expect any to be easy. I’ll be up against (Bureta) Faraimo probably and he is a strong lad. But Hull have a lot of dangerous players especially in that backline.”

McIntosh, tipped by Woolford for England Knights recognition, added: “Obviously, it was massive for us winning at Saints last week.

“At the end of the regular season we found a bit of form and, in the Super 8s, Simon has told us to focus on the opening three games with Hull and then Wakefield.

“But we still weren’t happy at Saints. We had to do too much defending in that second half yet still came out on top against the best side in the comp.

“It was down to sheer effort in the end and that shows how much we want it and how much we want to become a complete team. We must build versus Hull.”