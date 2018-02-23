Huddersfield Giants v St Helens: Ikahihifo full of admiration for Saints

ST HELENS are the team to beat in 2018, according to Huddersfield Giants forward Sebastine Ikahihifo.

The Saints have started the season in impressive fashion, top of the table, after their opening two games.

But 27-year-old Ikahihifo and the Giants will be out to dent that early record at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

“I think they’re the best team in the Super League and will be the team to beat,” said former New Zealand Warriors forward Ikahihifo.

“It will be a good competition as from 1-17 they have a lot of strike power in their forward pack and Ben Barba too.

“Their combinations are really good and they’ll take us to another level.

“To me I look at their full-back and look for the physical challenge, I personally don’t like tackling the small and agile players like Barba, I’d rather tackle a big guy where you know what’s coming.

“Alex Walmsley is a powerful guy and I’d rather face him than Ben Barba.

“I think any team that manages to beat Saints will be a force to be reckoned with.

“I think Saints are the benchmark. They have skill and power all over the field and I think they’re going to take us to the next level.”

Ikahihifo – named in the Super League Dream Team last year – goes into the match having signed a new three-year deal with the Giants.

“It feels good to have signed the new deal. It made sense as I feel I performed well here last year so I wanted to sign on and continue with the Giants.

“My family are happy here so it’s great to be able to stay with the club. I think Huddersfield is one of the underdogs in the competition and I’ve got many years here to be able to create something special for the club.”