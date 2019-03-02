Hull FC’s Griffin out to pile on pressure on former club Huddersfield Giants

Have your say

HULL FC centre Josh Griffin has urged his side to “kick on” with their season at his former club Huddersfield Giants tomorrow.

He helped the Black and Whites finally get their first win in 14 games when they beat Wigan Warriors 23-22 in golden point extra-time on Sunday.

They head to bottom-placed Huddersfield, who have lost their opening three games this term, part of an eight-match losing sequence dating back to last August.

Griffin said: “They’ll be desperate for a win as well now.

“We know that. They’re like what we were feeling.

“But we can take confidence from what we did at Wigan and hopefully kick-start a good run of form for ourselves.

“We’ve got that monkey off our back with a first win in a very long time.

“It’s been that long I think we’d forgot how to sing our winning song in the end.”

Hull fans will also get a second look at new signing Ratu Naulago, the Fijian winger who switched codes from Saracens 7s and gained a release from the British Army to sign for the club.

He scored two tries on his debut at Wigan and Griffin admitted: “He’s been a bit of a secret weapon for us.

“We knew how good he was in pre-season and he played well in every game whether a friendly or reserves.

“He stepped up from the 7s to do that; we knew he could play a bit, but he showed everyone with those tries.”

Griffin, 28, featured for Giants in 2009 and 2010 before rejoining Wakefield Trinity.

“We’ve got our season up and running now and we have to carry that on at Huddersfield,” he said.

“We’d been close the last couple of games and knew that it’d be an 80-minute game.

“You can’t ever write Wigan off – we’ve never gone there and won comfortably – so to get it in golden point was something special.

“Marc Sneyd’s probably the best drop goaller in the competition; we knew if it got down there he’d get us the golden point.

“It was just relief in the end. It’d been a long time coming with 13 losses on the bounce.”

