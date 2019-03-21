Lifestyle changes help Turner avoid Giants’ injury crisis

HUDDERSFIELD Giants’ Jordan Turner believes “lifestyle” changes are one of the reasons he has not yet succumbed to the club’s injury crisis.

Head coach Simon Woolford has not been able to name a 19-man squad for tomorrow’s home game with Hull KR given the players missing injured.

Huddersfield's Jordan Turner.

Super League’s bottom club, with just one win so far, are without nine first-teamers after prop Colton Roche joined the list having rolled an ankle in training on Tuesday so only 18 are named.

With the likes of captain Leroy Cudjoe and Scotland star Dale Ferguson still yet to even play this term, former Hull FC centre Turner is one of the few to have been ever-present so far.

The 30-year-old said: “Touch wood, I’ve been quite durable in my career.

“I look after myself quite a lot and obviously later on in my career I’ve made some lifestyle and diet changes that I think have helped me out a lot.

“I’ve managed to stay injury-free so far and I’m looking forward to getting out there against Hull KR.

“We’ve been so close (to turning the corner) yet so far away and it’s little things at the minute – lapses in concentration, ill discipline – that are hurting us.

“We’ve been punished a couple of times but it’s something that is easily fixable.

“It’s just putting it into actions and we can’t use injuries as an excuse.”

Huddersfield have received some good news; forwards Joe Wardle and Matty English, who both came off injured in last week’s loss against St Helens, are deemed fit to resume.

Hull KR are not without their own problems having lost Australian forwards Mitch Garbutt (concussion) and Kane Linnett (pectoral) in Sunday’s loss against Catalans Dragons.

However, they have named former Giants and England hooker Shaun Lunt in their 19-man squad for the first time this season following his serious illness.

England prop Robbie Mulhern also hopes to return while teenage academy product Harry Bardle could debut.

Elsewhere, former Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos prop Richard Moore has been forced into early retirement.

The 38-year-old played for 10 different clubs including Bradford Bulls, hometown Keighley Cougars, Halifax and Featherstone Rovers and was in his third spell at Hunslet this term.

However, he suffered a head injury in their opening League 1 game against Doncaster and has now been told by specialists he requires surgery which will prevent him from playing on.