London Broncos 26 Huddersfield 38: Giants on the climb after capital triumph

Akuila Uate scored twice as Huddersfield Giants continued their recent Super League revival by scoring seven tries in this win at London.

The Giants also scored tries through Joe Wardle, Jordan Turner, Jermaine McGillvary, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Alex Mellor, with Lee Gaskell adding five conversions.

Kieran Dixon touched down twice and kicked three conversions, with the Broncos’ other tries coming from Alex Walker, Jay Pitts and Rhys Williams.

The win moved the Giants up to ninth in the table where they are now one of four sides on six points.

An inferior points difference means the Broncos are the lowest ranked of those four sides in 11th place.

Giants coach Simon Woolford praised his side for their performance on London’s artificial surface.

“At eight points in front I got a little bit nervous, but the guys managed to swing momentum at key times, especially in the middle of that second half, and I thought we deserved it,” he said.

“We spoke all week about coming out the blocks first and not being second in the energy and enthusiasm stakes, which London sides always have in abundance. We’ve found a way to win a couple of games now, there are guys coming back so I feel that dark period we had early doors is over and we can move on from here.”

Londoan coach Danny Ward, said: “I can’t fault the boys’ effort and their absolute commitment, but we weren’t good enough on a number of occasions defensively and they picked us off, which is what happens in Super League.

“Lessons need to be learnt but it’s important to emphasise that my guys are still gelling and a lot of them are experiencing this level for the first time.”