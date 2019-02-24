Matt Frawley sees room for improvement from Huddersfield Giants

AUSTRALIAN signing Matt Frawley insists he is enjoying his start to life at Huddersfield Giants despite them still awaiting their first victory.

They sit bottom after suffering a third successive defeat on Friday, falling 32-20 at home to Warrington Wolves.

Huddersfield Giants' Matt Frawley.

Frawley, 24, has joined from Canterbury Bulldogs essentially as a replacement for Giants legend Danny Brough.

On his start to life in the UK, the scrum-half admitted: “A win would be nice! No, I am really enjoying it. That was my second home game and the atmosphere was really good. Warrington brought a good supporter base.

“The style of footy here suits me, the club has been really good and I fit in with the boys.

“But Warrington were clinical. We gave them a few opportunities in that first half and they took them.”

Wolves were quickly 16-0 up but Huddersfield got back to 16-10 early in the second period only for Adam Walne to be sin-binned and the hosts falling away.

Frawley added: “I thought we started fairly well and it was just moments in the game where we make an error and compound it by giving a penalty away.

“That’s where we can improve; responding to errors better and respond to things that aren’t going our way in a better fashion.”

Frawley started as Canterbury’s main half-back last year before being demoted to reserve grade.

“That’s why I came here; I wanted the chance to prove myself as a starter,” he said ahead of Sunday’s visit from Hull FC.

“It’s just learning and trying to fit into the Giants way of how they play. That will come. Having Gasky (Lee Gaskell) back Friday was handy and, hopefully, that combination will build.”