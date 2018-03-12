No retirement plans for Brough after new Giants deal

HUDDERSFIELD Giants half-back Danny Brough says he wants to carry on playing “as long as I can” after signing a contract extension that takes him close to his 37th birthday.

The Scotland captain, man-of-the-match again as Huddersfield won 28-16 at Widnes Vikings on Friday, has agreed a one-year deal until the end of 2019.

It means he will play on for a tenth season in claret and gold and there is certainly no sign of him slowing up yet.

With another dozen points against Widnes, Brough replaced Sean Long in seventh spot in Super League’s all-time leading points scorers, taking his tally to 2,203.

He remains one of the most creative players in the competition and said: “It’s always nice to know where your future lies.

“It was an easy decision to make to stay here.

“I’m really pleased to have signed the contract and having seen so many others sign on with the club I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“All the boys think highly of the club and hopefully we can stick together long enough to get us climbing up the table,” added Brough.

“After signing the extension, I just want to keep on playing as long as I can and make sure that I’m playing the best rugby that I can.”

Brough joined Huddersfield from Wakefield Trinity in 2010, captained them to the League Leaders’ Shield three years later and has now played more than 220 games for the West Yorkshire outfit.

One of the most talented and influential players of the Super League era, head coach Rick Stone was pleased to award the 35-year-old his new deal.

Huddersfield, who host Hull KR on Thursday, had lost three of their opening four games but took control in the rain at Widnes with his superb kicking game.

“Those conditions are made for Danny’s kicking,” said Stone.

“He was great for us and caused them real problems.

“It’s great to have him sign again, too.

“He’s a big part of our team; what he does for us is invaluable so it’s a good decision by all for him to have this contract extension.

“He’s got a wealth of experience and his knowledge of the game is terrific and it’s important that he can pass on as much of that as he can to the younger blokes.

“He’s really important to the team. His effort and his competitiveness are terrific, and his kicking game is as good as anyone else’s in the sport which adds so much to our team.

“One thing about him is that he is still going strong and we wouldn’t sign him on if we didn’t think this was going to continue to be the case.

“It’s a full credit to him and what he’s achieved in the game; we’re delighted to have a player like Danny at the club.”