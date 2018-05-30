Sam Wood in as Huddersfield Giants lose Ukuma Ta’ai for tie with Catalans Dragons

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS must approach their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final without experienced forward Ukuma Ta’ai.

The Tongan second-row, 31, has been ruled out of tomorrow’s home tie with improving Catalans Dragons.

Australian coach Simon Woolford has named his first 19-man squad since taking over at the West Yorkshire club, who are seeking a fifth successive victory.

Sam Wood comes in for Ta’ai in the only change to the squad that won at Salford Red Devils on Friday while captain Leroy Cudjoe, who travelled at the weekend but did not feature, hopes to make his comeback after nine months out with a knee injury.

Catalans have named just an 18-man squad as they await the registration of new signing Kenny Edwards.

The controversial New Zealander second-row, 28, asked to be released from his Parramatta Eels contract when they stood him down upon hearing details leading to him facing a charge of driving on a suspended licence.

Half-back Samisoni Langi is fit again and is set to return with Alrix Da Costa and Iain Thornley dropping out.

The Rugby Football League have launched an investigation into a fracas involving the head coaches of Championship clubs Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh.

Television cameras showed a confrontation between Toronto’s former Leigh boss Paul Rowley and Centurions’ newly-appointed head coach Kieron Purtill in the immediate aftermath of the Wolfpack’s 28-26 victory at the Summer Bash on Saturday.

It followed another alleged incident at half-time involving Centurions assistant coach Paul Anderson and Toronto’s former Leigh forward Andrew Dixon.

A spokesman for the RFL said they are calling for reports from the match commissioner and both clubs as part of their investigation.

Hull winger Hakim Miloudi has been cleared of an alleged bite during his side’s 30-12 Betfred Super League defeat at Warrington last Friday.

Wolves captain Chris Hill claimed his arm was bitten as he went in to complete a tackle on the Frenchman.

The incident was put on report by referee Gareth Hewer after the England prop complained and pointed to his wrist, but the RFL’s match review panel decided there was inconclusive evidence.

The panel, which said they received no additional evidence from Warrington, says the video “appears to show opponent placing arm into mouth of player rather than other way around”.

Brilliant Australia full-back Billy Slater has called time on his representative career.

He dropped the bombshell announcement on the Queensland team at a press conference yesterday, revealing the 2018 State of Origin series would be his last.

Melbourne Storm star Slater, 34, follows Kangaroos greats Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston who have all stepped down recently.